Americans brace for ‘hardest, saddest’ week of their lives

WASHINGTON (AP) - America's surgeon general is raising the specter of the gravest attacks against the nation in modern times to steel an anxious country for the impending sorrow he says will touch untold numbers of families in the age of the coronavirus.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams told "Fox News Sunday" that deaths from the coronavirus would make this moment reminiscent of Pearl Harbor and Sept. 11.

And the government's top infectious disease expert is urging vigilant preparation for a virus that's unlikely to be wiped out entirely in the short term and may emerge again in a new season.

The blunt assessments show just how much has changed since President Donald Trump's early predictions that the virus would soon pass, and his suggestions that much of the economy could be up and running by Easter.