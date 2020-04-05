Governors plead for food stamp flexibility amid pandemic

There are only a handful of states in the country where food aid recipients can buy groceries online. The coronavirus pandemic is shining a light on that and other inflexibility in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, colloquially known as food stamps. The program helps millions of Americans pay for food, and with the economy collapsing, activists say it’s more vital than ever. But with the virus outbreak forcing many to stay home, governors are pressing the federal government to relax its rules and make the program more accessible.