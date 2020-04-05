Gundersen Health System implements new COVID-19 genome research

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System announced that they have started researching specific genome sequences of local COVID-19 strains so they can determine exactly where the virus came from.

As of Sunday, they have learned that several strains were contracted after people traveled to or made contact with people who traveled to China or Europe.

Dr. Paraic A. Kenny of Gundersen's Kabara Cancer Research Institute said the research is a new tool that can help narrow down how the virus spreads locally and mitigate and further spread.

"Moving forward our team here at Gundersen will continue to sequence new viruses as they emerge as part of this outbreak," Dr. Kenny said. "With a goal of mapping patterns of infection, performing surveillance and assisting our at Gundersen and infection control and our colleagues at public health departments around our region to try to mitigate the spread of this disease."

Dr. Kenny said they will work with the La Crosse Public Health Departement as they continue researching how COVID-19 pathogens move through the La Crosse community to better predict how it might spread.