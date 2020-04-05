Houston County reports first case of COVID-19

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - Houston County has its first case of COVID-19.

Houston County Public Health and Human Services said they were told late Saturday of the case.

Director John Pugleasa said the person is in isolation at home and is recovering. The department is working with the Minnesota Department of Health and health care partners to identify and contact any people the person may have had contact with. They'll ask those people to self-quarantine for 14 days.

To protect the privacy of the person, no other information will be released.

Houston County Public Health & Human Services stresses the importance of continuing to:

· Stay home and stay away from others if you are sick

· Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or tissue

· Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water

· Avoid touching your face throughout the day

· Maintain social distancing of 6 feet

Elsewhere in southeastern Minnesota, Fillmore County Public Health said they've got an additional case on Sunday. They said that a woman in her 60s is now the county's tenth case.

Winona County is reporting 14 cases of COVID-19.

Minnesota has 935 confirmed cases of the virus as of Sunday afternoon.