La Crescent area search ongoing for missing elderly woman

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Authorities have issued a Code Red alert in Houston County after an elderly woman with dementia goes missing overnight.

The woman, whose name wasn't released, wandered away on foot from her home in the area of County Road 6 outside of La Crescent by Town Hall Road.

She is described as being in her 80s. She is 5'2", approximately 120 lbs., and likely wearing nightclothes according to the alert.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office alert asked people in the La Crescent area to check their outbuildings, garages, or property.

Searchers are still out in that area looking for the woman as of late Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 507-725-3379, option 1.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.