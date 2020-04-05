Minnesota baby’s social distancing baptism goes viral

NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, Minn. (KTTC) -- While many special events are being postponed and even canceled, one young couple in Minnesota continued with the baptism of their baby in a unique way.

This is the image going viral of Mary and Kyle Nielsen holding up their son Wesley James on the day of his baptism, March 29.

The Nielsens scheduled Wesley's baptism at the end of March, so all their family and friends could attend. But when the Coronavirus became more widespread - and churches were shutting down - they didn't want to postpone this special day.

The couple and their pastor came up with an at-home baptism.

Since their family couldn't make it - the Nielsens wanted to make sure Wesley's baptism was a memorable one, by taking this hilarious picture.

"When I had called my parents - er, my family - and told them they weren't going to be around ... my brother had made the comment - with social distancing - the six feet - was the pastor going to use a water hose?" Wesley's mother, Mary Nielsen explained.

"If anything we're gonna use squirt guns. He's like, 'I want a picture of that'. So when baptism day came, we did the real thing first of course, and then afterwards we made sure to do the picture of the pastor holding a water gun and my husband just held Wesley out there and made sure we got a good photo op of that. Just to get some laughs and smiles to the family that couldn't be there," Nielsen said.

KTTC's Maddy Wierus asked, "Are you going to tell Wesley this when he's older and be like, you went viral on Facebook?"

"Oh yes, you got quite famous when you were only 2 months old, y'know," Nielsen laughed. "Nope, it's gonna be an awesome memory to have. Definitely."