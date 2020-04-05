Minnesota’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases approaches 1K

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota is approaching 1,000.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday the state has 935 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, up 70 from the day before.

The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Minnesota rose by five, for a total of 29.

The Star Tribune reports the number of long-term care facilities with cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota remains at 32.

According to the data, the most common age group for Minnesotans confirmed with the coronavirus is not the elderly, but those between ages of 20 and 44.

But older residents are more likely to need intensive hospital care if they are exposed.

(WXOW) - The state said Sunday afternoon that 26,777 people in Minnesota were tested for the disease. 8,846 were tested the Department of Health, while 17931 were done by external labs.

Of the positive cases, 451 of those are patients who no longer need to be isolated.

Houston County is reporting its first case of the virus.

Fillmore County has ten cases, while Winona has 14.