Osseo first responders hold birthday parades

Osseo (WQOW) - Many kids' birthday parties are being called off due to COVID-19 social distancing. So, some Chippewa Valley first responders are making it their job to make sure every child is celebrated.

The Osseo Rural Fire Department, the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department, Osseo Police and Mayo Clinic ambulances paraded through Osseo on Saturday while flashing their lights and sounding their sirens. All to wish some kids a very happy birthday.

Osseo firefighter Chris Cuddy said with a young daughter of his own, he knows how difficult it can be to keep spirits up on special days.

"This lockdown, quarantine is very hard on the children," said Cuddy. "They can't go to school to see their friends. They're having these birthday parties with just what they have at home and their friends aren't able to come. Maybe what we're doing today will bring some joy to them. Make them a little bit happy on their birthday."

The first responders said they plan to hold more parades in their area as they're requested.