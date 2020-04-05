Photographer takes family portraits for “Front Porch Project”

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local photographer Sara Petersen takes family photos from a proper social distance for "Front Porch Project".

Local families can get their pictures taken by Petersen and make a donation to her non-profit "p.s. i love you" to raise money for cancer patients and people who've experienced miscarriages.

Petersen said it's different to take pictures during the pandemic because everyone is excited when she arrives on their porch.

"All the kids are happy to see me. There is no crying. Husbands are coming out," Petersen said. "Everyone is happy to do it. Usually, you get just the moms are excited. This is something the whole family gets involved in and everyone is really excited to see me pull up. I've got kids who are waving signs at me. They're looking through the window. So it's really fun to pull up into these neighborhoods and see people be so excited for me to be there and do what I love."

There's a waitlist of 200 people hoping to get their porch pictures taken.