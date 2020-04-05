Plenty of Sunshine Sunday







Chilly Saturday…

After a bit of a wintry mix Friday night, skies cleared and the sun returned for Saturday. We saw a nice day, but it was a little on the chilly side with temps sitting in the mid 40s during the afternoon. Winds were generally out of the NW from 10-15mph. Lows dropped to the 20s overnight.

Sunny Sunday…

Good news if you like warmer temperatures and sunshine (me)! Sunday is looking to be about 10 degrees warmer with highs in the upper 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine during the day with a few passing high cirrus clouds thanks to a pretty large area of high pressure in place. As we head into Sunday night, clouds will gradually increase and a few showers are possible into Monday morning.

Roller coaster of weather…

This upcoming week will bring many types of weather to the region. Sunshine Sunday turns to showers Monday as warmer temperatures and plenty of moisture surge back into the region. Highs Monday will near 60, and then near 70 by Tuesday. This will give us some ingredients for thunderstorms on Tuesday. It won’t be a very widespread event, but it does look like a few t-storms are possible. Showers are possible Wednesday again with temperatures in the low 60s.

A large cold front looks to rush back into the region for Thursday and Friday with highs only in the upper 40s and partly cloudy skies. Seems like a typical spring forecast in the Midwest!

Have a good Sunday and don’t forget to get some fresh air!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears





