River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Wabasha County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Wabasha.
* until further notice…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 3:15 AM Sunday the stage was 13.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 13.5 feet by
Wednesday evening. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.
* Impact…At 13.5 feet…Water begins to go over highway 60. Flooding
also impacts the lower level of slippery’s restaurant.
