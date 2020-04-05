River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clayton County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at McGregor.
* until further notice…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 2:45 AM Sunday the stage was 17.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 18.8 feet by
Tuesday then begin falling.
* Impact…At 18.0 feet…Pumping operations begin at the Prairie du
Chien waste water treatment facility.
