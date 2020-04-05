River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

La Crosse County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* until further notice…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 3:15 AM Sunday the stage was 12.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 12.9 feet by

Saturday. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.

* Impact…At 12.3 feet…Water begins to inundate Nelson Park in the

Town of Campbell.

&&