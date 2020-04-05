Roller Coaster of a Forecast

Gorgeous Sunday…

What a nice day! We saw temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s across the Coulee Region on Sunday. Our average high for this time of year is 55 degrees in La Crosse, so we did pretty well. The abundance of sunshine was a nice touch. We are looking at a solid Sunday night with temperatures dropping to the upper 40s by midnight.

Sunny Sunday…

The area of high pressure that was in place will exit the region as our weather pattern becomes more active this week. Starting early Monday morning, an upper level shortwave will roll through increasing our cloud coverage and giving us a chance for a few showers on Monday. This will NOT be a washout by any means, just a few spotty showers especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs Monday reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

Typical Spring Forecast…

This forecast has it all. Chance for showers Monday, and a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday. Right now, I still think our highs could surge into the upper 60s and low 70s for Tuesday. We’ll have plenty of moisture and warmer temps which will allow for the formation of a few t-storms. Right now, I am not concerned with severe weather.

Wednesday brings the chance for more widespread showers and highs in the low 60s. After that, a strong cold front moves in and our temperatures drop off to the 40s for highs on Thursday and Friday. Right now, it looks like we’ll see partly cloudy skies for the second half of the week.

Have a good night!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears