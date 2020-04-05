SUV occupants lucky after crash on icy Jackson Co. roads

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - Icy roads from a late winter storm led to more than a dozen crashes Friday night in western Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) said 14 crashes occurred in the region when rain changed over to freezing rain and snow. Two of the crashes involved injuries. Six of the accidents were vehicles that went off the road while eight were vehicle assists.

One was in Jackson County around 11:40 p.m. between Hixton and Black River Falls on I-94. The WSP said the driver of a westbound SUV lost control, rolled over, and ended up in the lanes of traffic.

All the occupants of the SUV were able to get out before the SUV was hit by a semi. No one was hurt in that crash.

Due to debris from the crash, traffic was forced to detour off the interstate for approximately 90 minutes.

While crews were cleaning up that scene, the WSP said secondary crashes also occurred near the exit for the detour.

One involved a semi-tractor trailer rollover that blocked the left lane of westbound I-94.

No one was injured in any of the Jackson County crashes according to the state patrol.