Teen arrested in fatal shooting of Wisconsin doctor, husband

Police say a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband were shot to death at the school’s arboretum near the Madison campus, and a second teenage suspect in the killings has been arrested. Eighteen-year-old Ali’jah Larrue was arrested Friday night and booked on two counts of party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide. UW police spokesman Marc Lovicott said Sunday that Larrue is friends with 18-year-old Khari Sanford who was arrested earlier Friday on the same charges. Lovicott says police are confident the two killed Dr. Beth Potter and her husband, Robin Carre. Their bodies were found at the arboretum Tuesday.