Trempealeau gift shop offers surprise smile deliveries

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - "In The Making" gift shop launched an online shopping system so people can order "Sending Smile" presents for friends and family while supporting local business.

"We both need each other," Owner Amy Brenengen said. "So hopefully you are giving me smiles by ordering from me and I am able to pass the smiles along."

Brenengen and her daughters compile the $15 to $100 surprise smile gifts with puzzles, soups, and other novelty items.

"Restaurants and parking lots are empty so it is sad and it's kind of depressing," Madison Brenengen said. " So I think it's really important to smile, laugh and just have those joyful moments even if they're not all the time."

Local deliveries are free, but the people can send orders nationwide with a shipping fee.

People can order surprise 'sending smiles' gifts here.