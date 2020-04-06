2020 Watch: Can Trump avoid blame amid deaths, weak economy?

President Donald Trump has entered the most critical stretch of his presidency. Each move he makes to manage the coronavirus pandemic carries enormous implications for the health and economic strength of the nation — and, of course, his reelection bid. This moment is about much more than politics. Yet, as Steve Bannon tells us, “Every day for President Trump is now Nov. 3.” But can Trump avoid responsibility? Even by his own admission, the coming days will be horrific for America as the death toll explodes and the related economic fallout deepens. Wisconsin this week offers an important test case in how to hold presidential elections in the midst of a pandemic.