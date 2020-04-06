After virus fades, service industries may be changed forever

The coronavirus crisis is upending service businesses, and the crisis may permanently change the way Americans work, shop and socialize, even after the disease fades away. Amanda Tikalsky is a personal trainer in Milwaukee. When the athletic club where she worked closed last month, she scrambled to organize online exercise sessions to keep money coming in. Now she predicts that many customers will continue to exercise from home long after the virus restrictions are lifted. She says the shutdown is also likely to change her own shopping habits. She has a new appreciation for the ease of buying groceries online.