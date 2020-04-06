Baby chick hatching school project continues at home

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - One local family did not let COVID-19 stop Elementary School kids from learning about animals.



During the year, Crucifixion Elementary School students hatch and raise baby chicks.

Cassie Michaels and her two kids, Owen and Mya, are raising the baby chicks at their home. Michaels said her family and her cousin in previous years discussed raising chickens. Michaels believed taking on the responsibility of the chicks was a perfect opportunity.

"Mrs. A, Owens teacher, wanted to give at least one kids the experience of raising the chicks, and so instead of buying them online or a store, we took the kindergartners chicks," said Michaels.

When the chicks get older, they will be raised on Michaels cousin's farm.

Students can observe the chicks on a Facebook group page Michaels created.

In total, 19 adorable baby chicks are 2 weeks old. Michaels said she likes that her kids are having fun, but more importantly, they are learning responsibility.