Big changes in our weather…

Mild weather on Monday…

After a pleasant start to the work week our weather turns more active with rain chances. Highs today were in the 40s and 50s.

Warmer Tuesday…

Highs will surge into the the 60s to lower 70s for Tuesday afternoon as a cold front pushes through. Isolated showers and t-storms are possible around midday, but best threat is to the north of the area.

Another system on Wednesday…

Rain will be likely as a moisture-laden low pressure system pushes through. The threat of severe weather will be to the south, but beneficial rainfall is expected.

Colder weather later in the week…

The weather pattern will shift to a much colder regime for Thursday and beyond. With very weak disturbances there will be a slight chance of rain and a few flakes of light snow for the weekend.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden