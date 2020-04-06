BREAKING: Top Wisconsin court blocks governor’s move to delay election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's conservative Supreme Court has ruled that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers could not postpone the state's presidential primary, striking down his order to move the election to June over coronavirus outbreak fears.

The court ruled 4-2 that Evers lacked the authority to move the election on his own.

The decision means the election will occur as originally scheduled on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin election is being viewed as a national test case in a broader fight over voter access in the age of the coronavirus with major implications for the presidential primary contests ahead and, possibly, the November general election.