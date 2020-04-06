Buffalo County reports 1st COVID-19 death

Buffalo County (WQOW) - The first person has died from the coronavirus in western Wisconsin.

According to the Buffalo County Health Department, the person who died was a resident of the county in their 80s and had underlying health conditions.

The health department has followed up with everyone who had close contact with the person.

“Public health sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual. We continue to urge Buffalo County residents to take this virus seriously. The action of simply staying home could save someone’s life," said April Loeffler, a health officer/public health supervisor in Buffalo County.

As of April 5, Buffalo County only had two positive coronavirus cases, including this death. However, health officials there say Buffalo County residents should not assume those are the only cases in the county.

Our sister station News 18 asked the health department if they could give a gender of the person who died or a day/location of their death but the health department declined out of privacy for the family.