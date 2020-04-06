Charges dismissed against retired priest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Sexual assault charges were dropped Monday against a 95-year-old retired priest from La Crosse.

Monsignor Bernard McGarty faced 4th-degree sexual assault charges stemming from an incident last year.

In the criminal complaint, the victim told investigators that McGarty approached her as she sat on a bench outside the main branch of the La Crosse Library on May 11.

Video cameras at the library captured what happened according to the complaint. She said she told him she was homeless. He then handed her twenty dollars. The complaint said that McGarty asked to see some of her tattoos, he took her arm and placed it in his lap with clear sexual intentions.

During a court hearing Monday morning in La Crosse County Circuit Court, Judge Todd Bjerke ruled in favor of a motion to dismiss the charges against McGarty.