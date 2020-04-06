Confirmed Wisconsin COVID-19 cases increase to 2,440; 77 dead

MADISON (WXOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths increased again Monday.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 2,440. Deaths are up to 77 and 668 people have been hospitalized by the disease. 26,574 tests have come back negative.

Department of Health Services Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm announced the new figures on a press call Monday.

County Positive Cases Negative Deaths Buffalo 2 89 1 Crawford 2 93 0 Grant 3 161 0 Jackson 4 81 0 La Crosse 22 910 0 Monroe 7 305 0 Trempealeau 1 185 0 Vernon 0 155 0

Additional county information can be found here.

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

WKOW contributed to this report.