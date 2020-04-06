COVID-19 delays campground opening in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County is keeping campgrounds and RV parks closed as a way to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

La Crosse County Health Department Director Jen Rombalski said she issued the order Monday for several reasons she outlined at a news conference.

They included the fact that it posed the potential for larger groups of people to congregate in an area. It would also lead to an increase of people at places such as grocery stores. She also pointed out that there are communal areas at campgrounds such as bathrooms and showers where it may be difficult to socially distance.

The closure would remain in place as long as the governor's safer-at-home order is in effect.

She also said that they are still encouraging people to get out and recreate. This includes boat landings. Rombalski said that people should observe the same types of things as they would when hiking or walking-washing hands and maintaining social distancing.

She also said that there was one additional case in the county which brings the total confirmed cases to 23. Rombalski said it was a man in his mid-to-upper 40s who has mild to moderate symptoms. No one is hospitalized at this time she said. 14 people have recovered from the virus.

