Fight over election headed to WI Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The leaders of the Wisconsin State Legislature vow to fight Governor Tony Evers' executive order delaying Tuesday's election.

Evers signed an executive order that would suspend in-person voting until June 9. It also calls on the legislature to meet Tuesday to discuss the June 9 date. The governor said that the date would remain unless the legislature worked with him to agree on a different date.

All ballots cast so far, according to the governor are still valid and will be counted in June per the order.

A joint statement was issued a few minutes after the governor's order by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.

Both said they're challenging the order in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

“We are immediately challenging this executive order in the Wisconsin State Supreme Court.

“The clerks of this state should stand ready to proceed with the election. The governor’s executive order is clearly an unconstitutional overreach.

“This is another last-minute flip-flop from the governor on the April 7th election. The governor himself has repeatedly acknowledged he can’t move the election. Just last week a federal judge said he did not have the power to cancel the election and Governor Evers doesn’t either. Governor Evers can’t unilaterally run the state.”

