Foxconn could start making ventilators in Wisconsin

MOUNT PLEASANT (WKOW) — The CEO of a Minneapolis-based biomedical engineering company said during a TV appearance Monday that his company is working on a deal with Foxconn that would allow the company to manufacture ventilators in Wisconsin.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee is reporting that in an interview on CNBC Monday morning, the Chairman & CEO of Medtronic, Omar Ishrak, said they would like to make as many as possible.

Here's a transcript of the conversation between CEO Ishrak and CNBC host Jim Cramer, according to WISN-TV.

Cramer: When we come out of this, should we decide that ventilators are something we make here? That it's imperative that we make them here, so that something like this never happens again?

Ishrak: A number of things. First of all, the partnership with Foxconn, if it all goes through as planned, will allow us to actually manufacture ventilators in Wisconsin. That's a big positive for us. We should try to make as many as possible, and have a supply chain as reliable as possible. I think it's important to have duplication in that supply chain.

Medtronic is a biomedical engineering company headquartered in Minneapolis.