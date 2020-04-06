Investigators: Des Moines man fleeing police killed in crash

The Iowa State Patrol says a Des Moines man who was fleeing an attempted traffic stop died when his motorcycle crashed into the back of a truck. Des Moines station WOI-TV reports that the incident began Saturday night on Interstate 80, when a trooper tried to pull 21-year-old Aaron Bjork for speeding. The trooper said he clocked Bjork traveling more than 100 mph on the bike. The patrol says Bjork refused to stop, turned around at the Mitchellville exit and fled westbound before rear-ending a truck minutes later near Altoona. Bjork was pronounced dead at the scene.