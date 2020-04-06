La Crosse Area YMCA laid off over 500 employees

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - 524 part-time employees and 38 full-time staffers were let go due to the pandemic.

Employees were made aware in response to temporary closures mandated by Wisconsin Legislature.

As the pandemic evolves, so will the Y's response in regards to staffing.

As quickly as they're able to re-open, they will.

CEO of the La Crosse Area YMCA, Bill Soper says that since the Y has a reputation of supporting the community in tough times, they are bound to recover.

"Over the last 20 to 25 years, we've been a growing organization expanding our services and impacting the community. We've been financially healthy, we've been fiscally responsible, so this is nothing like anything we've ever seen and between our dedicated staff team, our wonderful board members and our donors, we will get through this, certainly," Soper said.

The Federal Stimulus Package is designed to help organizations with less than 500 people but since the YMCA has more than that, Soper says they had to lay off more people than originally expected.

In the meantime, the YMCA's mental health team is continuing to spread positive messages throughout the community as well as providing emergency early childhood care and school-age care for essential workers.