La Crosse, Viroqua Mayors and other mayors call for DHS secretary’s emergency action to stop in-person voting

MADISON (WXOW) -- Nine mayors from across Wisconsin are asking the state's top health leader to use emergency powers to stop in-person voting during the primary election.

The mayors, including La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat and Viroqua Mayor Karen Mischel, are asking the Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm to take emergency measures to protect people from going to the polls during the coronavirus pandemic.

"In his decision just days ago, Judge Conley recognized the important role you play when he said, “As much as the court would prefer the Legislature and Governor consider the public health ahead of any political considerations, that does not appear in the cards. NOR IS IT APPROPRIATE FOR A FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO ACT AS STATE’S CHIEF HEALTH OFFICIAL BY TAKING THAT STEP FOR THEM," the letter states.

The mayors say the most logical way to ensure every eligible voter is able to vote without jeopardizing their health, would be to mail ballots to everyone who is registered to vote.

"EVERY other state that has faced this issue during this pandemic has crafted a solution that respects democracy and protected the health of their citizens. We must do the same. The lives of our constituents depend on it," the mayors say in the letter.

The letter is signed by nine mayors from Milwaukee, Green Bay, Oshkosh, La Crosse, Kenosha, Racine, Appleton, Madison, and Viroqua.