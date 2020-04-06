Lawmakers adjourn without any action to delay Tuesday’s election

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) - The state legislature adjourned without taking any action to delay Tuesday's election, gaveling in and out, after Governor Tony Evers' requested a special session to makes changes to Wisconsin's presidential primary.

The chief clerk of the Assembly said the special session will adjourn until Wednesday, the day after the election.

This means lawmakers could still come back to take action to make changes to the election but that remains unlikely as both GOP leaders have insisted on keeping it in place for tomorrow.

Lawmakers, state health officials and Governor Evers are facing mounting pressure from election officials and the public over concerns of the state's ability to hold in-person voting due to concerns of the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, the Senate and Assembly adjourned the special session within seconds.

As of Monday morning, the election will still be held on Tuesday and allow in-person voting.