Medical Monday: COVID-19 questions ahead of a tough week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With top medical experts warning of a tough week ahead, La Crosse County shows signs of resiliency. Local health officials warn, however, this is not time to stop preventative measures.

Gundersen infection prevention specialist Megan Meller, who has a master's degree in microbiology and a master's in public health, answered the latest concerns on Daybreak Monday.

La Crosse County has 22 cases of confirmed COVID-19 infection as of April 5, with no new cases reported Sunday. 14 people have now recovered. Meller added that Gundersen currently carries enough testing supplies for the demand expected.

Gundersen Health System also continues researching where local cases of COVID-19 come from using the human genome. Doctors say this is a tool to help stop the spread of the disease locally.