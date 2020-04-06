Minnesota to ensure workers comp to responders with COVID-19

The Minnesota Legislature will reconvene Tuesday to pass a bill to ensure that first responders and health care workers who contract COVID-19 qualify for workers compensation without having to prove that they contracted the disease on the job. Legislative leaders announced the agreement late Sunday. The new rules will apply to a range of emergency and health care workers. The House will convene at noon Tuesday while the Senate will meet at 2 p.m. to pass the bill, using some of the same social distancing rules as when they met March 26 to pass a $330 million COVID-19 relief package.