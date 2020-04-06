NBA matchups if league resumes season with postseason play

Resuming the NBA season with the start of the playoff is one option for the league. Most teams had about 15 games left to play in the regular-season schedules when play was halted on March 11, and not everyone had played the same amount of games. But in this unprecedented situation, games won’t resume until well beyond the originally scheduled April 15 end of the regular season. If the NBA does decide to resume the season there would be some intriguing matchups.