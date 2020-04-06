No 2020-2021 season for the Coulee Region Chill

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - The Coulee Region Chill announced they will not be part of the 2020-2021 NA3HL season.

Green Island Ice Arena has been the home of the Chill for the last 7 seasons and in those seven seasons, they've seen a lot of success.

However, the city of La Crosse closed the arena because of maintenance costs, leaving the Chill homeless.

Owner Michelle Bryant says that what the Chill brought to the local hockey community overshadowed any negative feelings.

"We have a lot of special moments through the last seven years. I think one of them that I'm most proud of is the amount of local players that we've had come through our program and helping them get to that next level of hockey. We've also helped develop many division one and pro players," Bryant said.

As for the players, they are now free agents, meaning they can sign on with another team in the NA3HL.

"We're supporting them to sign them to a home that fits their style of hockey and that's gone very well. We had a very talented team this year and I have no doubt that they will find a good home," Bryant added.

Bryant says the hope is for a managing company to come in and take care of the building which would open the arena back up.

There is still hope for a 2021 Coulee Region Chill Season.