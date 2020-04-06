Organic Valley donates PPE to local emergency managers

Vernon County, Wis. (WXOW) - Organic Valley, a nationwide and farmer-owned organic cooperative, donated hundreds of N95 protective masks and gloves to Vernon County Emergency Management in Viroqua, Wisconsin.

The supplies come from stock the cooperative had in storage.

The donations will help protect the 12 fire departments, 12 EMS and first responder groups, 9 law enforcement agencies, 4 long term care facilities and 2 hospitals that Vernon County Emergency Management supports.