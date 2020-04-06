 Skip to Content

Organic Valley donates PPE to local emergency managers

10:19 am ***WXOW Story Bin, Coronavirus, Top Stories
organic valley ppe donation

Vernon County, Wis. (WXOW) - Organic Valley, a nationwide and farmer-owned organic cooperative, donated hundreds of N95 protective masks and gloves to Vernon County Emergency Management in Viroqua, Wisconsin.

The supplies come from stock the cooperative had in storage.

The donations will help protect the 12 fire departments, 12 EMS and first responder groups, 9 law enforcement agencies, 4 long term care facilities and 2 hospitals that Vernon County Emergency Management supports.

  • Follow our full Coronavirus coverage HERE.
  • Latest closures and cancellations including churches, organizations, and events HERE.
  • All other significant cancellations and delays are posted HERE.
  • Additional links on COVID-19 are Here
  • Sign up for COVID-19 Updates

Emma Groscop

Related Articles

Skip to content