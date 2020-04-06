Police ID woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Des Moines

Police have identified a woman who investigators believe was intentionally run down by a driver and killed as she walked her dog in Des Moines neighborhood. Police say 38-year-old Lauren Rice and her dog, Holiday, were killed in the Sunday morning incident. Officers found Rice and the dog dead at the scene. Police say a pickup truck driven by 49-year-old Jason Robert Sassman jumped a curb, crashed through a utility pole and drove through several yards before hitting Rice and the dog. Police say Sassman continued on in the truck until it became disabled, then fled on foot before he was arrested. He’s charged with first-degree murder and animal neglect.