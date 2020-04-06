River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Winona.

* until further notice…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 2:45 AM Monday the stage was 14.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 14.4 feet by

Friday. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet…Prairie Island Park begins to flood. Pumping

operations are underway by the city of Winona, and dike patrols are

started.

&&