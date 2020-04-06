Roller coaster of a week ahead

Clouds return…

Heading back into the workweek, the weekend mild temperatures continue. But clouds are returning to the region. Temperatures will keep the near average with the lack of sunshine. With more cloud cover brings more moisture. The chance for isolated showers will be possible today and overnight.

Election Day forecast…

The gloomy weather will continue into your Tuesday, but it will be much warmer. A warm front will bring in strong southeasterly winds to let the temperatures soar into the 70s. But with the expected passage of a cold front in the afternoon, a few thunderstorms will become possible. As of this morning, none look to become severe.

More rain…

Then another weak low pressure will follow the cold front Tuesday. This low pressure will allow for a round of light showers midday Wednesday. This quick system will keep the mild weather with highs in the mid-50s. Then temperatures fall below average and it could be a longer cooler trend to watch for.

Peeking ahead...

For the end of the workweek, as stated above, the temperatures fall. Below-average temperatures take over the forecast and it could be a long trend of temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. As for good news, the sunshine is expected to return Thursday with it continuing into your Friday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett