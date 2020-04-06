Stocks rise sharply on signs of progress in battling virus

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

Stocks jumped in markets around the world Monday after some of the hardest-hit areas offered sparks of hope that the worst of the coronavirus outbreak may be on the horizon.

U.S. stocks climbed more than 4% in the first few minutes of trading, following similar gains in Europe and Asia.

In another sign that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy's path, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was headed for its first gain in four days.

Oil prices fell after a meeting between Russia and OPEC aimed at defusing a price war was pushed back a few days.