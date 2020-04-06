Supreme Court blocks extended absentee voting in Wisconsin primary

Supreme Court blocks extended absentee voting in Wisconsin primaryUpdated
WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- The US Supreme Court blocked a lower court decision to extend the absentee voting deadline to April 13.
The Associated Press reported the court's decision Monday evening.
A federal judge in the Western District of Wisconsin issued a ruling last week extending the state's absentee ballot deadline to April 13.
That will no longer be the case.
The ruling means that ballots must be postmarked by April 7 in order to count in the election.
The Wisconsin election is being viewed as a national test case in a broader fight over voter access in the age of the coronavirus with major implications for the presidential primary contests ahead and, possibly, the November general election.