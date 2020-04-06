The polls are open Tuesday for voting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Tuesday's elections are still on.

Polls for Wisconsin's spring election open at 7 a.m. and remain open until 8 p.m.

There are a number of contested races at the state and local level.

The biggest contested race on all ballots in the state is the Democratic Presidential Primary. While twelve names appear for democrats, the race is down to just Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. The remaining ones dropped out after the deadline passed for getting on the ballot.

The election also features a contest for a seat on Wisconsin's Supreme Court. Incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly is facing Judge Jill Karofsky.

Also on the ballot is an amendment to the state constitution known as "Marsy's Law". It would give constitutional rights to victims of crimes to give them more protection under the law.

Locally, there eight seats up for grabs on the La Crosse County Board.

At the municipal level, Onalaska residents will choose a mayor for their city. Incumbent Kim Smith faces a challenge from political newcomer Terry Bauer. There are two alderperson races in the city as well.

Tomah and Black River Falls are also deciding who their next mayor will be.

In Monroe and Jackson counties, there are referendums asking voters if the legislature should create a nonpartisan procedure for making legislative maps in the state.

La Crosse reduced the number of polling places for Tuesday's elections in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

There are now just eight places to vote Tuesday.

◼ District 2, Harry J. Olson Senior Citizen Center, 1607 North Street, has been moved to Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose Street, La Crosse.

◼ District 3, Myrick Park Center, 789 Myrick Park Drive, has been moved to UW-L Recreational Eagle Center at 15th Street & Farwell Street, La Crosse.

◼ District 5 UW-L Student Union, 521 East Avenue North, has been moved to UW-L Recreational Eagle Center at 15th Street & Farwell Street, La Crosse.

◼ District 7, Hogan Administrative Center, 807 East Avenue South, has been moved to UW-L Recreational Eagle Center at 15th Street & Farwell Street, La Crosse.

◼ District 9, Southside Neighborhood Center, 1300 6th Street South, has been moved to the Coulee Recovery Center, 933 Ferry Street, La Crosse.

◼ District 11 Living Word Christian Church, 2015 Ward Avenue, has been moved to UW-L Recreational Eagle Center at 15th Street & Farwell Street, La Crosse.

Polling places in La Crosse County:

In other counties, you can go to My Vote Wisconsin, type in your address, and find what's on your ballot and where you need to go to vote.

