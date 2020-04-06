UK’s Johnson ‘in good spirits’ in hospital, stays in charge

UK’s Johnson ‘in good spirits’ in hospital, stays in chargeNew
By DANICA KIRKA and JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is in good spirits after spending the night in a London hospital, in what his office described as a "precautionary step" after he contracted the new coronavirus.
Johnson's spokesman said Monday he had spent a comfortable night and remained in charge of government despite being admitted to St Thomas' Hospital after symptoms of a cough and fever persisted, 10 days after he was diagnosed.
Johnson sent out a tweet thanking the National Health Service for taking care of him and others.
The 55-year-old leader had been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26 - the first known head of government to fall ill with the virus.