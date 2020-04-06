 Skip to Content

WATCH: 4 pm White House Update on COVID-19

New
3:57 pm Coronavirus, Political, Top Stories

News app viewers can watch here

WASHINGTON (WXOW) - The White House Task Force on COVID-19 is holding a briefing a 4 p.m. today to give an update on the latest efforts to combat the spread of the virus.

There are times that the briefing is delayed, so don't be surprised if it doesn't start on time.

Kevin Millard

Kevin Millard-Social Media Digital Content Manager for WXOW.

Related Articles

Skip to content