Wisconsin moves ahead with election, awaits Supreme Court

Wisconsin is moving ahead with plans to hold in-person voting for its presidential primary and spring election on Tuesday, despite the coronavirus pandemic. National Guard members will help staff the polls, even as the U.S. Supreme Court is weighed whether to intervene. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had originally pushed for Tuesday’s election to proceed as planned. But on Friday changed course and asked the Republican-controlled Legislature to extend absentee voting until May 19 and have it all be done by mail. They have refused. Mayors are calling on Evers to take emergency action to stop the election, something he has declined to do.