Wisconsin’s Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week starts on April 13th

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW): ReadyWisconsin is encouraging families to take time and talk about severe weather safety. Wisconsin has already experienced a tornado that touched down in Grant County in March, and as a state averages 23 tornadoes a year.

ReadyWisconsin is cooperating with the National Weather Service and the Wisconsin Broadcaster's Association to encourage people statewide to participate in a virtual tornado drill at 1:45 p.m. on April 16th. Dr. Darrell Williams, an administrator for Wisconsin Emergency Management, says that he encourages families to take time during the virtual drill to make a plan for what to do during a real severe weather emergency and where to seek shelter.

Whether or not you'll hear tests of outdoor warning sirens on April 16th depends on the community, but you can see online alerts from ReadyWisconsin and its partner organizations that day, encouraging people to practice their severe weather plans.