At the top today than a slow and steady fall

Dense fog…

Overnight an abundance of moisture has held across the region. And out the door this morning, areas of dense fog are reducing visibility. The visibility is down to less than a mile, so make sure to have your headlights on and slow down.

Few t-storms…

The early commute will include a few showers and thunderstorms on top of the dense fog. If storms develop, they should remain non-severe. The chance for thunderstorms will continue through the early afternoon. Then once the cold front moves off it will be a dramatic change.

Quick clearing…

Behind the cold front, skies will gradually clear, may even have blue skies before sunset. Before temperatures cool off it will feel sticky this afternoon. Highs are expected to climb to the lower 70s. Clear skies will persist overnight as the lows drop into the lower 40s. Then another low pressure will save the region from dramatically dropping temperatures. But another low pressure means more rainfall possible.

Rainy weather…

Red skies in the morning, sailors take warning. And this could be true tomorrow. As peeks of sunshine possible to start the day but by mid-morning showers move in. light to moderate showers possible that will dissipate by the late afternoon. Highs touch near average before a falling out in temperatures to end the week.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett