Ben Rogers, longtime Boy Scout volunteer, dead from COVID-19

Ben Rogers, a long-time activist with the Boy Scouts of America in Illinois and Iowa, has died from complications resulting from COVID-19. Austin Mitchell of the Boy Scouts said the 67-year-old Rogers of Moline, Illinois died Tuesday at a Rock Island hospital after battling coronavirus for more than a month. An obituary posted by a Moline funeral home noted Rogers was active for 40 years in all levels of scouting, including as the head cook at Loud Thunder Scout Reservation in western Illinois. Rogers is survived by his wife and several children.