Blair Family adopts boy with same rare disorder as their biological son

Blair, Wisconsin (WXOW) --- Three years ago Tessie Hurd was scrolling through Facebook and saw a post about a 12-year-old boy named Ethan. Ethan had Prader Willi Syndrome, just like her two-year-old son. Ethan needed a home.

"Immediately his eyes drew me in. So I sent it to my husband expecting him to be like what is your problem. He said, 'let's call his caseworker.'

said Tessie.

Tessie and her husband, Grant adopted Ethan…who is now 15.

As with all people with Prader Willi the condition comes with other behavioral problems as the person ages.

"If he sees somebody chewing something as we're walking past. His anxiety just shoots up. And he's like where did they get that food? Where can I get that food? And he's at a stage where it's harder for him. I always tell him that this is part of your syndrome. Your tummy is being tricky," said Tessie.

Holidays are especially tough for families with Prader Willi people but the day to day stuff can be just as bad…full of triggers that send kids like Ethan into a panic.



"We were at Gundersen just a few weeks ago and Ethan found food in the bathroom and through finding that food and sneaking that food it caused him to have a lot of anxiety. He ate the food. Most of us would be like I would never eat food I found in the bathroom. But Prader Willi Syndrome makes it so impossible to judge this might be gross. In their eyes, they are like I'm hungry and I have access to food. After that, he started running away from us when we went to the hospital," said Tessie.



CMNH knew that trips to the hospital are a weekly thing so they gave the Hurd's money to buy an Angel Sense GPS Tracker. They also provided tablets that help Mason and Ethan communicate better.While there is no cure for Prader Willi, Genetic Counseling Specialist, Dr. Yadalay with Gundersen Health System in La Crosse says there are always to make life easier for the person with Prader Willi and the people in their lives.

"The treatment really is supportive. Because there is a change in the chromosome itself it's not like we can go in and cure it per se. Instead, we go in and look at all the complications that can potentially come up over the course of a lifespan. We try to anticipate those complications and to deal with them before they turn in to trouble," said Yadalay.

To help lessen the constant focus on food, the Hurd's spend a lot of quality time with their kids.

"I love being able to be a Mom and a special needs parent and being able to help them. The victories that I get to watch them make and the life that I get to help them live," said Tessie.